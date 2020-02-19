Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0016

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $31,588.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.13 or 0.02719414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00092892 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

