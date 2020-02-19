Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70. Emera has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.