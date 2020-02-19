Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

WIRE stock opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.41. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WIRE. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.