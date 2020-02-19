Endo International (ENDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Endo International to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.47. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENDP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

