Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells $12,371.40 in Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $12,371.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,504 shares in the company, valued at $437,616.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 8,550 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $16,929.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,063 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $7,232.14.

On Monday, December 2nd, Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of Energous stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 426,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,502. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Energous Corp has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WATT. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

