Energous (WATT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Energous in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energous currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

In related news, CEO Stephen R. Rizzone acquired 21,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,670.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,740.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,957 shares of company stock worth $86,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

