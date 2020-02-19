Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Enerplus has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 1,356,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.04.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

