Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Enphase Energy updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.67. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 118.15 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.70 per share, with a total value of $177,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. BidaskClub raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

