Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Downgraded by DA Davidson

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.74 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 1,400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,804,753. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Capital Management increased its holdings in Envestnet by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,689,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,598,000 after acquiring an additional 995,289 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors increased its holdings in Envestnet by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors now owns 19,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors increased its holdings in Envestnet by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 392,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 136,742 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Frank Co increased its holdings in Envestnet by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 259,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 56,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

