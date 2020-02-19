Espers (ESP) Market Capitalization Achieves $529,260.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Espers coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Espers has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Espers has a market cap of $529,260.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.78 or 0.01101675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043363 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00019277 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00201916 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00068566 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Espers Profile

ESP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.