Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Essent Group to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Get Essent Group alerts:

NYSE ESNT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. 35,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,140. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.62. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $107,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,687 shares of company stock worth $2,815,814 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Essent Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 120,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.