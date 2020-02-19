Essentia (ESS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,697.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Essentia has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. One Essentia token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $473,687.00 and approximately $46,697.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00493360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $687.02 or 0.06779668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00070976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005018 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

