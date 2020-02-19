Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) is CMC Financial Group’s 10th Largest Position

CMC Financial Group lessened its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.1% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $211.44 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

