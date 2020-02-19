Ether-1 Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $257,795.00 and approximately $30,667.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, Ether-1 has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040761 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00454272 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007616 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010369 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012438 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,656,390 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

