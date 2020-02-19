Ether Zero Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $112,351.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.04 or 0.02731884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00092967 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,980,928 coins and its circulating supply is 167,951,515 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.