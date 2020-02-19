ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $341.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,849,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 7.7% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $341,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

