ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $350.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,524,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 7.9% of ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $350,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,483,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,746,000 after buying an additional 57,437 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

