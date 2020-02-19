Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Everbridge updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.77–0.75 EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.52. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $104.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $2,002,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,726 shares of company stock worth $8,956,957 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

