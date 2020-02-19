Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EVBG. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.52. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $2,002,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after buying an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,090,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

