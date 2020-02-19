Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVBG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -60.03 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at $386,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,726 shares of company stock valued at $8,956,957. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

