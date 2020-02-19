Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 632,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,896 shares during the period. Evolent Health accounts for 4.4% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned 0.75% of Evolent Health worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $329,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 60.0% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 20.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 66,987 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.15 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

In related news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EVH opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.09. Evolent Health Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.