Exosis Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28,831.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Exosis has a market cap of $54,059.00 and $28,831.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. During the last week, Exosis has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,593.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.04 or 0.02731884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.48 or 0.04008267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.35 or 0.00743846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.27 or 0.00815968 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00092967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029558 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00653377 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 506,870 coins and its circulating supply is 341,870 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Exrates and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.