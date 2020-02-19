Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.13.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.68 per share, for a total transaction of $252,892.24. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2,238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 138,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,854 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.