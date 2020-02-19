FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of FDS traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.66. The stock had a trading volume of 298,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $223.57 and a 12 month high of $310.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $244,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $308,336.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,987 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

