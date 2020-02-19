FansTime (FTI) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One FansTime token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, CoinEgg, Bit-Z and CoinMex. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $820,583.00 and approximately $791,498.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, FCoin, HADAX and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

