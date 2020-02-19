Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news sentiment score of 0.68 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.72. 2,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.31. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $64,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,440.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last ninety days. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

