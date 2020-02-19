FGL (FG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FGL (NYSE:FG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect FGL to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FG opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. FGL has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FGL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

