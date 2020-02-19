Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 2,620.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 1.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 553.1% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Shares of FCAU stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 46,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,772. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

