Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $77.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $78.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $83.74 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $85.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fidus Investment.

FDUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities initiated coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 323,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 89,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 49,015 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 264,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 31.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 36,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 166.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 36,345 shares during the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.00. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

