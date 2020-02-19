First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) CEO Sells $28,390.00 in Stock

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Donald P. Hileman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00.

NASDAQ FDEF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.77. 246,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,212. First Defiance Financial has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDEF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,304 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

