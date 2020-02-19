First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

OTCMKTS FXNC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.63. First National has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Get First National alerts:

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.