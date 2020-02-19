First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.18% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 103,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 5,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,443. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.