Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5-383.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.5 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 1,456,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,503. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,625.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,449,978.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,623,946. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.