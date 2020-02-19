Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $89-90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.39 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.83-0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating and set a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Five9 stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,503. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,625.00, a P/E/G ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $929,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,595 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Kam sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.33, for a total value of $202,461.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,918 shares of company stock worth $15,623,946 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

