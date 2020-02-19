Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. 1,415,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,744. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 444,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 384,574 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.