Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 99.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

FBC traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,574. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 4.62%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

