FLO (FLO) Market Cap Hits $6.92 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and $25,951.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0454 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00046425 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

