Flowserve’s (FLS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.51. 219,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,051.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 438.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 323,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 80,978 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

