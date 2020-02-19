Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

FLR stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 126.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 393.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.