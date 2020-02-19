FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 398,069 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,850. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,059,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

