FOAM Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.43 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. FOAM has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and $14,211.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.33 or 0.03034738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00237007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00151607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,182,894 tokens. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

