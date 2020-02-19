Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 19.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

