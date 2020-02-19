Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,323 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Foot Locker worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,734 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 199,512 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,759. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

