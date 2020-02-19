Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $1,317,819.56 in Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTNT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. The stock had a trading volume of 703,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,121. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.61. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fortinet by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after purchasing an additional 561,805 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.