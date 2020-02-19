Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti Sells 25,000 Shares

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,109,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,080,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,960,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ravindra Majeti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forty Seven alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $908,750.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $887,250.00.

NASDAQ:FTSV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 759,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,471. Forty Seven Inc has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Forty Seven from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 595.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,627,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,498 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forty Seven by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forty Seven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forty Seven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.