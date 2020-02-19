Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTSV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Forty Seven from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSV traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.55. 759,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 3.59. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

In related news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $324,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,196,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,000 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTSV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Forty Seven in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Forty Seven Company Profile

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

