Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,829. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $457.78 million, a PE ratio of -1,714.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

