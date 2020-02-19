Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Franklin Electric worth $20,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $59.09. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,546. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.