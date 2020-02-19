Function X (FX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.34 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00043363 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00068566 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,633.49 or 1.00445921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00075517 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000399 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,225,402 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

