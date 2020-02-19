Game.com (GTC) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $1.47 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bibox. In the last week, Game.com has traded down 28% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00492681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.33 or 0.06710135 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00072294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027418 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005188 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Game.com Profile

GTC is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Gate.io, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

